A Chinese professor, pictured above in a recreation, said his reaction was instinctive and did not recommend that others try to fight off robbers. Photo: Baidu
Chinese professor says he used kung fu on trip to LA to beat off an armed robber wielding a gun
- Just hours after arriving in LA a visiting academic fended off an armed attacker using kung fu, he says
- Many of the man’s colleagues had no idea the professor knew the martial art
Topic | China society
A Chinese professor, pictured above in a recreation, said his reaction was instinctive and did not recommend that others try to fight off robbers. Photo: Baidu