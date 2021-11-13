A Chinese mother who used to beg in the streets to support her two sons living with ALS is now a food blogger with 230,000 followers on her live steaming account. Photo: Douyin
Chinese woman raising two disabled sons turns story of domestic violence and poverty into triumph with online food videos
- ‘Mama’ is a term of extraordinary respect in China and demonstrates the loyal following Lu Aimei has built online
- She started two years ago with food videos on Douyin and today boasts 230,000 followers
Topic | China society
