There has been a growing concern in Beijing about obsessive fans and poorly behaved celebrities as the age of performers and their fans have become increasingly younger. Photo: Getty There has been a growing concern in Beijing about obsessive fans and poorly behaved celebrities as the age of performers and their fans have become increasingly younger. Photo: Getty
China celebrity crackdown: entertainment industry ordered to ensure all underage performers complete compulsory education

  • China’s entertainment industry has seen a series of scandals involving tax evasion and sexual assault since the start of the year
  • This latest directive adds to previous ones including banning stars with ‘incorrect’ political positions, behave unethically, or have ‘effeminate’ male styles

Updated: 9:12pm, 15 Nov, 2021

