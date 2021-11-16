A Chinese grandma who retired from teaching physics at a university has found a new career as an online celebrity with her short-form videos about physics. Photo: new.qq.com
Chinese retired physics professor known as ‘science grandma’ attracts one million followers with quirky videos on social media
- ‘I hope to tell teachers and kids how to teach or learn physics,’ Wu explained of her new career after retirement
- Her videos use everyday items like pots and pans and brooms as props to explain simply complicated physics concepts
