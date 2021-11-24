Chen Man (right) apologised for a Dior photograph (left) that was heavily criticised in China. Photo: Handout
Dior and artist Chen Man apologise for ‘immature and ignorant’ photograph that infuriated the Chinese internet
- The photograph featured a stylised Chinese woman and was widely criticised for its portrayal of Asian faces
- Chen, who is from China, said she needed to do a better job showcasing Chinese beauty
Topic | Dior
Chen Man (right) apologised for a Dior photograph (left) that was heavily criticised in China. Photo: Handout