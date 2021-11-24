A new blacklist targeting celebrity behaviour released in China. Photo: SCMP artwork
China celebrities Zheng Shuang, Kris Wu Yifan and Zhang Zhehan included on blacklist released by performing arts body
- Wu was detained on rape allegations, Zheng caught up in a surrogacy and tax evasion scandals, and actor Zhang listed after posing at a sensitive shrine
- It is the ninth such list released by the association since it started a ‘blacklist management system’ in 2018
Topic | China society
