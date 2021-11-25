Singer Alan Tam attends the shooting of the ViuTV music show on February 20, 2019 in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty
Hong Kong Canto-pop star Alan Tam, 71, denies affair allegation by man on social media
- The man who made the allegations claimed he learned of the affair after going through his girlfriend’s phone
- Tam was a major figure in the Canto-pop scene in the 1980s and was known for his ballads and modern arrangements
Topic | China society
Singer Alan Tam attends the shooting of the ViuTV music show on February 20, 2019 in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty