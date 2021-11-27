A man was interupted by the police in his hotel, and a migrant worker goes viral for his philosophy studies in this week’s quirky stories from China. Photo: Handout
A man was interupted by the police in his hotel, and a migrant worker goes viral for his philosophy studies in this week’s quirky stories from China. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Quirky China: Woman ‘borrows police’ to see if husband cheating, a migrant-worker philosophy genius, students save the day

  • The woman who called the police on her husband was detained for making a false police report
  • A man asked for help getting a philosophy book translated, and became an internet celebrity

Topic |   China Trends
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 27 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man was interupted by the police in his hotel, and a migrant worker goes viral for his philosophy studies in this week’s quirky stories from China. Photo: Handout
A man was interupted by the police in his hotel, and a migrant worker goes viral for his philosophy studies in this week’s quirky stories from China. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE