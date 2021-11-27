A man was interupted by the police in his hotel, and a migrant worker goes viral for his philosophy studies in this week’s quirky stories from China. Photo: Handout
Quirky China: Woman ‘borrows police’ to see if husband cheating, a migrant-worker philosophy genius, students save the day
- The woman who called the police on her husband was detained for making a false police report
- A man asked for help getting a philosophy book translated, and became an internet celebrity
Topic | China Trends
A man was interupted by the police in his hotel, and a migrant worker goes viral for his philosophy studies in this week’s quirky stories from China. Photo: Handout