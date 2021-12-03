Famous producer Li Xuezheng (right) criticised a celebrity blacklist in China that included Zhang Zhehan (left), whose career is in jeopardy for visiting Japan’s Yasukuni Shrine. Photo: Handout
Famous producer Li Xuezheng (right) criticised a celebrity blacklist in China that included Zhang Zhehan (left), whose career is in jeopardy for visiting Japan’s Yasukuni Shrine. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  China Personalities

China celebrity crackdown: producer questions blacklists before legal system has its say

  • Li Xuezheng is most famous for the hit political drama In the Name of the People
  • He questioned whether a powerful industry association has the legal authority to blacklist artists before they go through the legal process

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:59am, 3 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Famous producer Li Xuezheng (right) criticised a celebrity blacklist in China that included Zhang Zhehan (left), whose career is in jeopardy for visiting Japan’s Yasukuni Shrine. Photo: Handout
Famous producer Li Xuezheng (right) criticised a celebrity blacklist in China that included Zhang Zhehan (left), whose career is in jeopardy for visiting Japan’s Yasukuni Shrine. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE