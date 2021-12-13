Staff from the Wenfeng Beauty and Hairdressing School. The business is under investigation for illegal sales practices. Photo: YouTube
Chinese hair salon chain investigated for cult-like worship of founder and dodgy sales practices
- Employee’s flattery of business founder goes viral and triggers government probe
- Authorities found the business has engaged in deceptive advertising practices and the company has issued an apology
Topic | China society
Staff from the Wenfeng Beauty and Hairdressing School. The business is under investigation for illegal sales practices. Photo: YouTube