China’s ‘oldest living person’, a Uygur woman from Xinjiang born during the Qing dynasty, has died at the reported age of 135

  • An ethnic Uygur, the woman was born on June 25, 1886, according to her Chinese ID card
  • Despite state claims she was the country’s oldest living person, this has long been controversial due to a lack of authentication of her age

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 5:10pm, 20 Dec, 2021

