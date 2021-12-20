Alimihan Seyiti (left) talks with her grandson at her 134th birthday party in Shule County, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on June 25, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China’s ‘oldest living person’, a Uygur woman from Xinjiang born during the Qing dynasty, has died at the reported age of 135
- An ethnic Uygur, the woman was born on June 25, 1886, according to her Chinese ID card
- Despite state claims she was the country’s oldest living person, this has long been controversial due to a lack of authentication of her age
Topic | China society
Alimihan Seyiti (left) talks with her grandson at her 134th birthday party in Shule County, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on June 25, 2020. Photo: Xinhua