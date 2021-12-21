Wang Leehom and his wife Lee Jinglei attend the premiere of the restored version of director Chen Kaige’s film ‘Farewell My Concubine’ in 2018. Photo: Getty Images
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Wang Leehom saga: Lee Jinglei’s financial plight strikes a chord with Chinese housewives, triggers discussion on ‘unpaid labour’

  • Lee Jinglei outlined a life that relied heavily on Wang Leehom because she lacked financial independence
  • Many people in China called for more women to continue working after marriage and childbirth

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:20pm, 21 Dec, 2021

