International actress Li Bingbing made her debut on Douyin wearing a very conservative pantsuit, but one man found it too much and complained. Photo: Douyin/Li Bingbing
Li Bingbing, Transformers and Resident Evil star plans to sue after social media videos removed over ‘too revealing’ complaint

  • Man complains actress’ clothing is too revealing and triggers online backlash
  • He claimed he was just ‘concerned’ that public figures could mislead children by being ‘scantily clad’

Alice Yan
Updated: 9:46am, 22 Dec, 2021

