Taiwanese singer Wang Leehom had it all before his spectacular fall from grace. Photo: File
Taiwanese singer Wang Leehom had it all before his spectacular fall from grace. Photo: File
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Wang Leehom scandal: how the singer and actor went from golden boy to social pariah in an instant

  • Wang has been engulfed in scandal after his estranged wife made accusations of infidelity and other indiscretions publicly
  • ‘I have been your fan since childhood. I never thought you are actually such trash,’ wrote one enraged fan

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:37pm, 23 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese singer Wang Leehom had it all before his spectacular fall from grace. Photo: File
Taiwanese singer Wang Leehom had it all before his spectacular fall from grace. Photo: File
READ FULL ARTICLE