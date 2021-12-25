China celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the communist party in 2021, and what a year it was. Photo: Getty Images
China society 2021: celebrity crackdowns, education and tutoring reforms, ageing population crisis and other big issues making headlines this year
- As Covid-19 continued to grip the world, there were plenty of other big stories coming out of China in 2021, from celebrity behaviour crackdowns to bans on ‘sissy’ idols
- There was also a big shake-up of the country’s after-school tutoring system to lessen the academic burden being placed on children
Topic | China society
