This series of advertisements came under fire for a perception that the model’s eyes are too slanted.Credit: Three Squirrels snack company
‘Am I not Chinese?’: model pushes back against barrage of criticism for her perceived ‘slanted eyes’
- The model said China had a ‘morbid obsession’ for creating big issues out of normal situations
- The Chinese internet said the advertisements had fallen into the trap of stereotyping Asian beauty
Topic | Fame and celebrity
This series of advertisements came under fire for a perception that the model’s eyes are too slanted.Credit: Three Squirrels snack company