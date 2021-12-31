Three people were detained for spreading rumours about famous actress Tong Liya. Photo: Getty Images
Three detained in Beijing for ‘spreading rumours’ about famous actress Tong Liya and senior Chinese official
- A post went viral in mid-December that the famous actress had married a top Chinese official
- It was heavily censored and three people were detained for “bragging and showing off”
Topic | Asian cinema
Three people were detained for spreading rumours about famous actress Tong Liya. Photo: Getty Images