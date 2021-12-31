Zhang Jiaxin is a popular stand-up comedian in Shanghai who has cerebral palsy. Photo: Handout
Zhang Jiaxin is a popular stand-up comedian in Shanghai who has cerebral palsy. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  China Personalities

‘Being unfunny is the biggest handicap for a comedian’: Meet China’s rising stand-up star with cerebral palsy

  • Zhang Jiaxin said he always dreamed of being a performer, but his genetic disorder seemed like an insurmountable hurdle
  • But one coach pushed him to give it a shot, and now he is a stand-up star

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:11pm, 31 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Jiaxin is a popular stand-up comedian in Shanghai who has cerebral palsy. Photo: Handout
Zhang Jiaxin is a popular stand-up comedian in Shanghai who has cerebral palsy. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE