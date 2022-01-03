Mo Biyu (right) became a pet mortician to prepare for the death of her dog. Credit: Mo Biyu
Wild west for pet funeral companies in China amid a boom in the industry
- One pet undertaker took the job because she wanted a proper funeral for a dog that changed her life; another quit his sales job to open a pet funeral business
- He says his business in Shenzhen suffers from a lack of regulation of pet funeral services and that rogue operators could spoil the market for reputable ones
