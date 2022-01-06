Quirky CHina: A truck was left literally hanging on a mountain side after an accident and tourists are buying hot water to throw into cold air to watch it freeze. Photo: SCMP artwork
Quirky China: man profits hot water ice stunt, truck hangs off 100 metre high cliff, and illegal dog gambling ring exposed
- Pictures and videos showing people in northern China’s freezing winter splashing hot water that turns into ice go viral on Chinese social media
- An undercover reporter has exposed an illegal gambling operation where people placed bets on dogs trying to catch and kill rabbits
Topic | China society
Quirky CHina: A truck was left literally hanging on a mountain side after an accident and tourists are buying hot water to throw into cold air to watch it freeze. Photo: SCMP artwork