The story of a man who paid for a poor student’s education then ceased contact is similar to the concept of pay it forward which was turned into a 2000 Hollywood movie of the same name. Photo: SCMP artwork
Mystery Good Samaritan pays student’s education fees for 7 years up till university then cuts all contact
- The student met the benefactor during travelling seven years ago when the latter learned of his economic plight
- The student sought media help tracking down the man known only as ‘Brother Ice’ to thank him personally for his kindness
Topic | China society
