A Chinese member of K-pop girl group Everglow refuses to kneel at an event for cultural reasons and becomes the subject of racist attacks in South Korea. Photo: Weibo
K-pop girl group Everglow’s Chinese singer Wang Yiren subjected to racist attacks in South Korea for not kneeling before fans

  • While other members knelt down and touched their foreheads to the floor in traditional Korean style, Wang used a Chinese hand gesture
  • Wang and her management have not commented on the incident but announced she would be returning to China for an extended period

Topic |   China society
Robert Burton-Bradley

Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Jan, 2022

