Wang Leehom saga: estranged wife says she feared for her and her kids’ safety when celebrity Wang, accompanied by three men, allegedly tried to barge into her Taipei home during child visitation. Photo: SCMP artwork
Wang Leehom: estranged wife Lee Jinglei alleges star tried to enter her home, leaving her afraid for her and children’s safety

  • Once a major star, Wang’s reputation has been left in tatters after an online tirade by Lee alleging extramarital affairs late last year
  • Under the term of their pending divorce, the approval of both is required to bring unrelated visitors when seeing their children, says Lee

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:04pm, 12 Jan, 2022

