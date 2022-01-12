Wang Leehom saga: estranged wife says she feared for her and her kids’ safety when celebrity Wang, accompanied by three men, allegedly tried to barge into her Taipei home during child visitation. Photo: SCMP artwork
Wang Leehom: estranged wife Lee Jinglei alleges star tried to enter her home, leaving her afraid for her and children’s safety
- Once a major star, Wang’s reputation has been left in tatters after an online tirade by Lee alleging extramarital affairs late last year
- Under the term of their pending divorce, the approval of both is required to bring unrelated visitors when seeing their children, says Lee
