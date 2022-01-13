Wang Bingbing, a state broadcaster reporter who became a national icon in 2020 has become the centre of controversy after some web users published her poor English test scores and online diaries detailing her past relationships earlier this week.Photo: Weibo
Chinese CCTV reporter defended after being doxxed for poor academic record and slut-shamed
- Wang, an on-camera reporter for CCTV, reportedly failed the College English Test (CET 4) at university
- Details of her past relationships also emerged with some claiming this showed she behaved badly
Topic | China society
Wang Bingbing, a state broadcaster reporter who became a national icon in 2020 has become the centre of controversy after some web users published her poor English test scores and online diaries detailing her past relationships earlier this week.Photo: Weibo