Another woman stuck with a blind date during lockdown, but this time around she is marrying the man after being together for a month. Photo: Handout
Another woman stuck with a blind date during lockdown, but this time around she is marrying the man after being together for a month. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Coronavirus: woman in China announces she is getting engaged to blind date whose home she was trapped in during lockdown

  • The pair were trapped together during a coronavirus lockdown in Shaanxi province for a month
  • The woman said the man did not interest her at first but has since won her heart

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:53am, 19 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Another woman stuck with a blind date during lockdown, but this time around she is marrying the man after being together for a month. Photo: Handout
Another woman stuck with a blind date during lockdown, but this time around she is marrying the man after being together for a month. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE