Jet Li attends the World Premiere of Disney’s Mulan at the Dolby Theatre on March 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty
China patriotism: producers to be forced to label dual citizenship actors in bid to remove non-Chinese artists from screens
- China’s entertainment industry is under an ongoing crackdown targeting salaries, behaviour and patriotism
- Actors with foreign nationality must be declared in production credits under new rules intended to stop producers using non-Chinese artists
Topic | China society
