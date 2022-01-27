Jet Li attends the World Premiere of Disney’s Mulan at the Dolby Theatre on March 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty
China patriotism: producers to be forced to label dual citizenship actors in bid to remove non-Chinese artists from screens

  • China’s entertainment industry is under an ongoing crackdown targeting salaries, behaviour and patriotism
  • Actors with foreign nationality must be declared in production credits under new rules intended to stop producers using non-Chinese artists

Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:05pm, 27 Jan, 2022

Jet Li attends the World Premiere of Disney’s Mulan at the Dolby Theatre on March 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty
