China’s elderly single population are turning to television and online apps to find partners. Photo: Handout
China’s growing number of older singles are following the young and turning to online dating to find companionship

  • Social attitudes about remarriage are changing in China, and society is more supportive of older people remarrying
  • Unlike in the past, China’s elderly and middle-aged singles are turning to modern technology

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:11am, 3 Feb, 2022

