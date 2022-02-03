China’s elderly single population are turning to television and online apps to find partners. Photo: Handout
China’s growing number of older singles are following the young and turning to online dating to find companionship
- Social attitudes about remarriage are changing in China, and society is more supportive of older people remarrying
- Unlike in the past, China’s elderly and middle-aged singles are turning to modern technology
