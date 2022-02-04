A woman pushed off a cliff, a child bride calls police, fake designer bags: the crime stories that made headlines last year. Photo: SCMP artwork
China crime: murder, botched plastic surgery and greed — 10 true stories that grabbed national headlines last year

  • Police shut down a sophisticated Louis Vuitton counterfeit racket that netted 100 million yuan (US$15.4 million)
  • A man abducted another man with Down’s syndrome and sold his body to a family to substitute for another body due to be cremated

Updated: 9:08am, 4 Feb, 2022

