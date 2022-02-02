Actors Sean Xiao Zhan (right) and Wang Yibo (left) in boys’ love drama ‘The Untamed’. Photo: Handout
China moves to kill romantic gay-themed ‘boys’ love’ dramas amid wider crackdown on entertainment industry

  • ‘Dangai’ dramas, a type of Chinese drama adapted from boys’ love (BL) novels that originated in Japan, have taken the Chinese TV industry by storm in recent years
  • Chinese regulators are now trying to remove any depictions of men in popular culture that do not conform to old-fashioned gender stereotypes

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:14am, 2 Feb, 2022

