Hong Kong actress Angelababy and mainland Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming announce divorce
- One of the most high-profile celebrity couples in China, the pair have vowed to raise their five-year-old son together
- There have been rumours about a divorce in the past year, but neither has ever commented until now
Hong Kong actress and model Angelababy has divorced her husband of seven years, acclaimed mainland actor Huang Xiaoming, the former couple jointly announced on Friday.
Angelababy, 32, whose real name is Angela Yeung Wing, said in a brief note on social media that the couple have broken up.
Huang, 44, posted the exact same message on Weibo: “Thanks for everything in the past. We’ll still be family in the future.”
One of the most high-profile celebrity couples in China, the pair have vowed to raise their five-year-old son together, according to a statement from Huang’s studio.
“Mr Huang Xiaoming and Ms Yang Ying have decided to break up peacefully and end their marriage. They finished divorce procedures recently and will raise their child together in the future,” read the statement, referring to Yeung by her Mandarin name.
It said that neither Huang nor Yeung would respond to any further inquiry about their divorce in order to “protect the family of both sides and avoid disturbing the public”.
It also warned against the creation and spread of rumours.
The former lovers reportedly started their romantic relationship over a decade ago and were married in a lavish ceremony in 2015. Their son, affectionately known as Little Sponge, was born in 2017.
Their relationship after marriage has remained a prominent public topic as both have been active on screen and won numerous fans. There have been rumours about a divorce in the past year, but neither had ever commented until now.
Born in Shanghai, Yeung moved to Hong Kong at the age of 13 and started modelling. She gained popularity around 2013 after becoming an actress. She won the Hundred Flowers Award in 2016 for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the blockbuster film Mojin: The Lost Legend.
Huang rose to prominence in the 2000s for his role in various TV series and films, including the 2013 American Dreams in China, directed by Peter Chan.