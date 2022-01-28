“Mr Huang Xiaoming and Ms Yang Ying have decided to break up peacefully and end their marriage. They finished divorce procedures recently and will raise their child together in the future,” read the statement, referring to Yeung by her Mandarin name.

Advertisement

It said that neither Huang nor Yeung would respond to any further inquiry about their divorce in order to “protect the family of both sides and avoid disturbing the public”.

It also warned against the creation and spread of rumours.

Actress Angelababy leaves hospital with husband Huang Xiaoming in 2017 after giving birth to a boy. Photo: Getty

The former lovers reportedly started their romantic relationship over a decade ago and were married in a lavish ceremony in 2015. Their son, affectionately known as Little Sponge, was born in 2017.

Their relationship after marriage has remained a prominent public topic as both have been active on screen and won numerous fans. There have been rumours about a divorce in the past year, but neither had ever commented until now.

Born in Shanghai, Yeung moved to Hong Kong at the age of 13 and started modelling. She gained popularity around 2013 after becoming an actress. She won the Hundred Flowers Award in 2016 for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the blockbuster film Mojin: The Lost Legend.