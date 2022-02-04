Chinese man with mental illness teaches himself English, Japanese and German and becomes a book translator. Photo: Handout
Chinese man with bipolar disorder compared to Nobel Prize-winning economist John Nash from film A Beautiful Mind for translating foreign books
- Jin Xiaoyu has been compared to economics Nobel laureate John Nash who battled mental illness during his lifetime
- He has translated 22 books from English, Japanese and German into Chinese, with 20 of them having been published on the mainland
