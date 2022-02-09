Gold medallist Eileen Gu with her mother Gu Yan. Photo: Baidu
Winter Olympics: Chinese freestyle ski star Eileen Gu’s mother gives advice to parents hoping to raise a champion
- Gu junior comes from a high-achieving family based in the US, but gave up her US citizenship to compete for China
- Her mother took her to Beijing for intensive study as a young girl and spent 8 hours driving her to skiing fields every weekend
