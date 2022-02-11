China celebrity crackdown: state TV regulators reinforce policy to stop sky-high pay for actors. From left to right - Zheng Shuang, Huo Jianhua and Zhou Xun. Photo: SCMP artwork
China celebrity crackdown: regulator issues new ruling to rein in sky-high pay for stars in television productions
- Actors’ pay can account for between 50 and 80 per cent of the cost of a TV show in China, compared with 30 per cent in Hollywood
- Actress Zheng Shuang received 160 million yuan (US$25.1 million) for appearing on just 77 days in one TV show
Topic | China’s crackdowns
China celebrity crackdown: state TV regulators reinforce policy to stop sky-high pay for actors. From left to right - Zheng Shuang, Huo Jianhua and Zhou Xun. Photo: SCMP artwork