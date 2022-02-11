Wang Leehom (right) and Lee Jinglei celebrate at a birthday party during happier times. Photo: Instagram
Wang Leehom accuses estranged wife Lee Jinglei of breaking custody agreement, takes her to court
- Wang submitted 11 documents of evidence against Lee that said she violated their custody agreement
- The divorce saga between Wang and Lee has been one of the most high-profile celebrity dramas of the past year
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Wang Leehom (right) and Lee Jinglei celebrate at a birthday party during happier times. Photo: Instagram