Eileen Gu is the biggest star in Chinese winter sports, but can she help grow the country’s ski industry? Photo: Handout
Will Eileen Gu superstardom create a sustainable boom in China’s ski industry?
- Experts say Gu is one of the rare stars who can grow a sport through her fan base
- The Winter Olympics had already acted as a catalyst for skiing in China, with the number of skiers doubling since 2015, when Beijing won the bid
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Eileen Gu is the biggest star in Chinese winter sports, but can she help grow the country’s ski industry? Photo: Handout