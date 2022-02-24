Despite fan pushback, China’s censors are increasingly removing storylines that involve LGBT themes, sex and women’s rights. Photo: SCMP artwork
China’s censors increasingly play the part of morality police with the conservative values of 1950s America, say experts
- LGBT people, gender fluidity, feminism and female sexuality are increasingly in the sights of China’s censors as much as political dissent
- Experts describe the moral preoccupations of authorities as similar to the moral panic of 1950s middle class American society
Topic | China society
