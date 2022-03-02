One man has taken it upon himself to rescue and protect injured and abandoned animals in his own private zoo in China. Photo: Bilibili
‘World’s loneliest zoo’: Chinese man saves abandoned animals and gives them a new home at his private park
- The zoo is located on Phoenix Mountain Forest Park in Enshi, central Hubei province, China
- It is dubbed as the ‘world’s loneliest zoo’ as very few people visit because most of the animals are not healthy
Topic | China society
