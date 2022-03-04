Zhang Mingrong carries his paralysed wife, Kong Yan, up Shandong’s tallest mountain to fulfil a promise. Photo: Zhang Mingrong
Chinese husband carries his paralysed wife up a mountain for 12 hours to keep a promise, but a slip closes a chapter in a beautiful love story
- Zhang Mingrong straps his paralysed wife Kong Yan to his back and climbs “bear style” up Shandong’s tallest mountain to catch the sunrise
- The first time he reached the summit, Zhang had fulfilled a promise he made years ago, before Kong injured her spinal cord in an accident
