Wu collects rubbish near his home each day and sells it at recycling centres and gives the proceeds to needy children. Photo: 163.com
‘Money isn’t important to me’: Chinese man sells recyclable materials to fund the education of more than 100 children
- Wu starts every day by collecting and selling paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and old appliances to make money
- In the last 18 years, he has donated over 80,000 yuan (US$12,700) to support school children in rural China
Topic | China society
Wu collects rubbish near his home each day and sells it at recycling centres and gives the proceeds to needy children. Photo: 163.com