A man with muscular dystrophy that left him physically disabled has become a top esports player. Photo: Yangtze Evening News
‘I run towards my dream’: Chinese teen with muscular dystrophy finds his calling as an esports athlete

  • Afflicted with a muscular disability that affects his arms and legs, Sa Ye has found he can be an athlete in the world of esports
  • He said he loves esports as it enables him to run in the virtual world and to earn money to support his family

Updated: 6:31pm, 10 Mar, 2022

