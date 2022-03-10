A man with muscular dystrophy that left him physically disabled has become a top esports player. Photo: Yangtze Evening News
‘I run towards my dream’: Chinese teen with muscular dystrophy finds his calling as an esports athlete
- Afflicted with a muscular disability that affects his arms and legs, Sa Ye has found he can be an athlete in the world of esports
- He said he loves esports as it enables him to run in the virtual world and to earn money to support his family
Topic | China society
