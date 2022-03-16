The Shanghai Municipal Tax Service said Deng had attempted to hide his personal income by creating fictitious business deals between 2019 and 2020. The 106-million-yuan fine included unpaid taxes, late fees and a criminal penalty.

The tax authority said it warned Deng last year amid a national clampdown on poor celebrity behaviour, which included tax evasion, but the star failed to take heed of the advice and pay the outstanding money owed.

Advertisement

Before his account was banned, Deng issued an apology on Weibo on Tuesday afternoon and said he was “fully aware” that his actions were wrong.

“I accept all the decisions made by the tax authority and am willing to bear all consequences. I will keep working hard as I did in the past,” he wrote in a post.

Deng made his acting debut in the hit romance drama Flowers in Fog in 2013. He appeared in a number of successful series several years later, including White Deer Plain in 2017 and Because of Meeting You in 2018.

His role as Xufeng in Ashes of Love, a popular fantasy-romance drama, skyrocketed him into superstardom. In 2020, he appeared on six different shows.

Deng apologised for the tax evasion on social media before his accounts were removed. Photo: Instagram

Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily said in a commentary on Tuesday night that the latest punishment for Deng was “an achievement of tax compliance regulation in the culture and entertainment sector” and “a strong warning” to everyone in the industry.

Advertisement

“Recently, several influential stars and internet celebrities have been severely punished for tax evasion, sending a clear signal that the law must be obeyed and enforced,” it read.

In December 2021, one of China’s most successful live-streaming hosts, Viya, was fined 1.34 billion yuan (US$211 million) for tax evasion.

Advertisement