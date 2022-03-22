Bride rushes to groom’s home before lockdown deadline to perform wedding in a simple ceremony. Photo: Douyin
Love in lockdown: video shows bride racing to meet groom trapped by coronavirus restrictions to get married on wedding day
- Bride learned her husband-to-be was trapped by a coronavirus lockdown on their wedding day
- She quickly raced to the compound where he lives so they could still tie the knot on their special day
Topic | China society
