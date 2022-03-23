A man in China is helping other parents with sick children caught up in coronavirus lockdowns. Photo: Handout
Chinese man becomes ‘shared dad’ during coronavirus pandemic helping families hit by serious disease with chores and errands
- The father of a child with cancer has taken to helping other families who have travelled to Jilin province in China seeking care for sick kids
- Jilin province is the most seriously-hit region on the mainland under the latest Omicron outbreak
