Wu Kaisi does not lead a normal life, having spent the past seven years trying to kickstart China’s flea market culture. Photo: Wu Kaisi
Wu Kaisi does not lead a normal life, having spent the past seven years trying to kickstart China’s flea market culture. Photo: Wu Kaisi
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Finding treasure in trash: Chinese scrap collector forgoes civil servant path to chase passion for old items, flea markets

  • Wu Kaisi was all set up to pursue a stable and typical life as a Chinese civil servant
  • But Wu had other ideas, and prefers to dig through garbage bins for second-hand goods

Topic |   China business and economy
Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 2:57pm, 12 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Wu Kaisi does not lead a normal life, having spent the past seven years trying to kickstart China’s flea market culture. Photo: Wu Kaisi
Wu Kaisi does not lead a normal life, having spent the past seven years trying to kickstart China’s flea market culture. Photo: Wu Kaisi
READ FULL ARTICLE