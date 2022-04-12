Wu Kaisi does not lead a normal life, having spent the past seven years trying to kickstart China’s flea market culture. Photo: Wu Kaisi
Finding treasure in trash: Chinese scrap collector forgoes civil servant path to chase passion for old items, flea markets
- Wu Kaisi was all set up to pursue a stable and typical life as a Chinese civil servant
- But Wu had other ideas, and prefers to dig through garbage bins for second-hand goods
Topic | China business and economy
Wu Kaisi does not lead a normal life, having spent the past seven years trying to kickstart China’s flea market culture. Photo: Wu Kaisi