People & Culture /  China Personalities

China entertainment crackdown: Taiwan celebrity couple fined US$3.3 million and have 96 Shanghai properties seized during an investigation into alleged pyramid scheme

  • The famous Taiwanese couple bought the property in 2020 but they were frozen in July 2021
  • The couple were fined 21 million yuan (US$3.27 million) on April 9 for the pyramid scheme

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:13pm, 20 Apr, 2022

Zhang and Lin bought 96 properties in an office building in Shanghai in 2020. Photo: Weibo
