Zhang and Lin bought 96 properties in an office building in Shanghai in 2020. Photo: Weibo
China entertainment crackdown: Taiwan celebrity couple fined US$3.3 million and have 96 Shanghai properties seized during an investigation into alleged pyramid scheme
- The famous Taiwanese couple bought the property in 2020 but they were frozen in July 2021
- The couple were fined 21 million yuan (US$3.27 million) on April 9 for the pyramid scheme
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Zhang and Lin bought 96 properties in an office building in Shanghai in 2020. Photo: Weibo