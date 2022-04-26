A man in a video seen stopping Olympic champion Eileen Gu from crossing a road says he only tried to ensure her safety at a crossroads. Picture: SCMP Artwork
Eileen Gu viral video: man who stopped Olympic champion crossing street says he was trying to ensure her safety after online backlash
- The man encountered Gu on a road in Beijing earlier this week when the star skiing athlete was out running, accompanied by her mother
- The man is seen stretching out his arms as if to stop her walking away after he had a selfie with her
Topic | #MeToo
A man in a video seen stopping Olympic champion Eileen Gu from crossing a road says he only tried to ensure her safety at a crossroads. Picture: SCMP Artwork