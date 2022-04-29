A screenshot showing the son’s nucleic acid testing result which enabled his father to track him down. Photo: Handout
China coronavirus: Covid-19 nucleic test database reunites estranged father and son after 8 years

  • The father and son had quarrelled over the latter’s online gaming addiction prompting him to leave home
  • They found each other by chance after a Covid-19 nucleic test

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 29 Apr, 2022

