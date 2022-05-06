Chinese influencer gives up a lucrative career to travel with her adoptive father, a scavenger who rescued her almost 25 years ago. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese influencer gives up wealth, success to travel China in a motor home with her adoptive father to repay kindness

  • A young Chinese woman has walked away from a successful online business to travel the country with her adoptive father
  • She was abandoned by her birth parents as a baby and rescued by her adoptive father whom she helped escape poverty with her lucrative business

Updated: 12:04pm, 6 May, 2022

