Wei Dongyi, an assistant maths professor in Beijing helped a team of PhDs solve a problem in one night. Photo: SCMP composite
Chinese ‘God Wei’ mathematical genius showcases talent by solving problem in one night that stumped team of PhDs for months

  • The assistant professor at Peking University provided the team of PhDs with equations that helped them build a model
  • He only accepted a recharge of his transport card for payment

Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 4:22pm, 10 May, 2022

