A young woman in China embraces her plus-sized figure while dressing as a legendary ancient Chinese beauty and starts a national conversation on body image. Photo: Weibo
Plus-size woman’s role as legendary concubine beauty of ancient China starts body diversity discussion
- At first Wang Yu couldn’t stop crying after finishing work each day because of all the negative comments she received
- Now, after she has received a flood of positive reactions, she feels ‘pleasure’ from her role-playing of a historical period legendary figure
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A young woman in China embraces her plus-sized figure while dressing as a legendary ancient Chinese beauty and starts a national conversation on body image. Photo: Weibo