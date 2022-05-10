A young woman in China embraces her plus-sized figure while dressing as a legendary ancient Chinese beauty and starts a national conversation on body image. Photo: Weibo
A young woman in China embraces her plus-sized figure while dressing as a legendary ancient Chinese beauty and starts a national conversation on body image. Photo: Weibo
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Plus-size woman’s role as legendary concubine beauty of ancient China starts body diversity discussion

  • At first Wang Yu couldn’t stop crying after finishing work each day because of all the negative comments she received
  • Now, after she has received a flood of positive reactions, she feels ‘pleasure’ from her role-playing of a historical period legendary figure

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 7:37pm, 10 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A young woman in China embraces her plus-sized figure while dressing as a legendary ancient Chinese beauty and starts a national conversation on body image. Photo: Weibo
A young woman in China embraces her plus-sized figure while dressing as a legendary ancient Chinese beauty and starts a national conversation on body image. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE